NFL announces agreements with four approved sportsbook operators

NEW YORK -- The National Football League (NFL) today announced it has reached agreements with FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBET to become Approved Sportsbook Operators for the 2021 NFL season. These agreements make all four operators eligible to purchase NFL in-game commercial units and other select NFL media inventory.

This past April, the NFL announced its first-ever U.S. sportsbook partnerships with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel. As part of those deals, in addition to having the exclusive right to leverage NFL marks within the sports betting category, integrate into NFL O&O properties, and activate around retail and online sports betting, Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel may also leverage their Approved Sportsbook Operator status to secure premium NFL advertising inventory during games and around ancillary programming. No sportsbooks outside of these seven operators will be permitted to purchase this select NFL advertising and media inventory.

"We are pleased to announce this select group as Approved Sportsbook Operators," said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Vice President of Business Development for the NFL. "Along with our three Official Sports Betting Partners, this group of operators will help the League to engage fans in responsible and innovative ways this season as the sports betting landscape continues to evolve."

In support of the NFL's commitment to protect the integrity of the game and its fans, all operators have agreed to adhere to the NFL's core integrity policies, collaborate with the NFL on information sharing and advocacy efforts and support the NFL's responsible gambling efforts. All operators will also license Official League Data from the League's Official Data provider, Genius Sports.

FOX Bet

FOX Bet is the only sports wagering operator in the United States fully integrated with a leading media company – offering users an exciting way to combine their passion for the live games on FOX Sports with FOX Bet's robust and differentiated product suite – including the FOX Bet Sportsbook app and market leading free to play game FOX Bet Super 6.

With nearly 100 million contest entries since launch in September 2019, over 50,000 winners nationwide and a user base of nearly 5 million, the FOX Bet Super 6 app has given away close to $5 million in prizes. FOX Bet Super 6 boasts by far the most downloads in the free-to-play category of Sports Prediction Apps (includes Fantasy) since July 2020.

FOX Sports and FOX Bet are reinventing how fans watch and root for the teams they love.

BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. BetMGM is currently available in NJ, WV, IN, NV, CO, TN, PA, IA, MI, VA, DC

PointsBet

PointsBet, one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country, is a cutting-edge bookmaker originally founded in the mature sports wagering market of Australia. Currently operational in seven U.S. jurisdictions (CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ, WV), the company prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology end to end. While most operators outsource core functions to third parties, PointsBet is an anomaly in the sports betting space in truly owning their roadmap, avoiding any third-party technical or risk management dependencies – a point of difference that allows enhanced creativity to benefit consumer fan engagement, including bet types that cannot be found anywhere else, to a world-class suite of exclusive product features like "PointsBetting" and the Name-A-Bet platform, to deep Spanish language functionality, and so much more.

WynnBET