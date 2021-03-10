Around the NFL

NFL announces 36 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft for 17 teams

Published: Mar 10, 2021 at 03:20 PM
Kevin Patra

Sitting 50 days before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, the league announced compensatory selections Wednesday.

The list includes the standard 32 compensatory picks, plus four additional selections granted to teams at the end of the third round for minority hires of head coaches and GMs as part of the NFL's new rule to promote diversity hirings. The 36 comp picks were spread over 17 teams.

Per the league, compensatory picks are awarded to a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year. The choices are positioned within the third through sixth rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

The Dallas Cowboys lead the way with four picks, one in each round from third through sixth. Last season the Cowboys lost Randall Cobb﻿, Maliek Collins﻿, Jeff Heath﻿, Byron Jones, Robert Quinn﻿, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Jason Witten﻿.

The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams all received three compensatory picks, including diversity hire selections.

The New England Patriots were awarded the top compensatory pick, with the No. 96 overall selection.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The NFL management council developed the formula. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year.

Here is the full list of compensatory picks allotted to teams ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 3

96. New England Patriots

97. Los Angeles Chargers

98. New Orleans Saints

99. Dallas Cowboys

100. Tennessee Titans

101. Los Angeles Rams

102. San Francisco 49ers

103. Los Angeles Rams

104. Baltimore Ravens

105. New Orleans Saints

Round 4

138. Dallas Cowboys

139. New England Patriots

140. Pittsburgh Steelers

141. Los Angeles Rams

142. Green Bay Packers

143. Minnesota Vikings

144. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 5

177. Green Bay Packers

178. Dallas Cowboys

179. Atlanta Falcons

180. San Francisco 49ers

181. Kansas City Chiefs

182. Atlanta Falcons

183. Baltimore Ravens

Round 6

216. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

217. New Orleans Saints

218. Atlanta Falcons

219. Green Bay Packers

220. Chicago Bears

221. Carolina Panthers

222. Minnesota Vikings

223. Philadelphia Eagles

224. Philadelphia Eagles

225. Carolina Panthers

226. Dallas Cowboys

227. Chicago Bears

