NFL announces 36 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft for 17 teams

Sitting 50 days before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, the league announced compensatory selections Wednesday.
The list includes the standard 32 compensatory picks, plus four additional selections granted to teams at the end of the third round for minority hires of head coaches and GMs as part of the NFL's new rule to promote diversity hirings. The 36 comp picks were spread over 17 teams.
Per the league, compensatory picks are awarded to a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year. The choices are positioned within the third through sixth rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.
The Dallas Cowboys lead the way with four picks, one in each round from third through sixth. Last season the Cowboys lost Randall Cobb, Maliek Collins, Jeff Heath, Byron Jones, Robert Quinn, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Jason Witten.
The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams all received three compensatory picks, including diversity hire selections.
The New England Patriots were awarded the top compensatory pick, with the No. 96 overall selection.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The NFL management council developed the formula. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year.
Here is the full list of compensatory picks allotted to teams ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft:
Round 3
96. New England Patriots
97. Los Angeles Chargers
98. New Orleans Saints
99. Dallas Cowboys
100. Tennessee Titans
101. Los Angeles Rams
102. San Francisco 49ers
103. Los Angeles Rams
104. Baltimore Ravens
105. New Orleans Saints
Round 4
138. Dallas Cowboys
139. New England Patriots
140. Pittsburgh Steelers
141. Los Angeles Rams
142. Green Bay Packers
143. Minnesota Vikings
144. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 5
177. Green Bay Packers
178. Dallas Cowboys
179. Atlanta Falcons
180. San Francisco 49ers
181. Kansas City Chiefs
182. Atlanta Falcons
183. Baltimore Ravens
Round 6
216. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
217. New Orleans Saints
218. Atlanta Falcons
219. Green Bay Packers
220. Chicago Bears
221. Carolina Panthers
222. Minnesota Vikings
223. Philadelphia Eagles
224. Philadelphia Eagles
225. Carolina Panthers
226. Dallas Cowboys
227. Chicago Bears