NFL announces 2021 preseason schedule dates, times

Published: Jun 10, 2021 at 12:24 PM

Editor's note: Below is the complete schedule for the 2021 preseason.

2021 NFL preseason week-by-week schedule (all times eastern/PM)

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – Aug. 5

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas (FOX), 8:00

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 12

Washington at New England, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30

Friday, Aug. 13

Tennessee at Atlanta, 7:00

Buffalo at Detroit, 7:00

Dallas at Arizona, 10:00

Saturday, Aug. 14

Miami at Chicago, 1:00

Denver at Minnesota, 4:00

New Orleans at Baltimore, 7:00

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7:00

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7:30

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Houston at Green Bay, 8:00

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:30

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9:00

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00

Sunday, Aug. 15

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1:00

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 19

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30

Friday, August 20

Kansas City at Arizona (ESPN), 8:00

Cincinnati at Washington, 8:00

Saturday, Aug. 21

Buffalo at Chicago, 1:00

New York Jets at Green Bay, 4:25

Baltimore at Carolina, 7:00

Atlanta at Miami, 7:00

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Houston at Dallas, 8:00

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8:00

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00

Denver at Seattle, 10:00

Sunday, Aug. 22

New York Giants at Cleveland, 1:00

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30

Monday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville at New Orleans (ESPN), 8:00

WEEK 3

Friday, Aug. 27

Indianapolis at Detroit, 7:00

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30

Philadelphia at New York Jets, 7:30

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:00

Saturday, Aug. 28

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1:00

Baltimore at Washington, 6:00

Chicago at Tennessee, 7:00

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:00

Arizona at New Orleans, 8:00

Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9:05

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 10:00

Sunday, Aug. 29

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1:00

Miami at Cincinnati (CBS), 4:00

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4:00

New England at New York Giants, 6:00

Cleveland at Atlanta (NBC), 8:00

