NFL announces 2021 preseason schedule dates, times

Editor's note: Below is the complete schedule for the 2021 preseason.
2021 NFL preseason week-by-week schedule (all times eastern/PM)
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – Aug. 5
Pittsburgh vs. Dallas (FOX), 8:00
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 12
Washington at New England, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30
Friday, Aug. 13
Tennessee at Atlanta, 7:00
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:00
Dallas at Arizona, 10:00
Saturday, Aug. 14
Miami at Chicago, 1:00
Denver at Minnesota, 4:00
New Orleans at Baltimore, 7:00
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7:00
New York Jets at New York Giants, 7:30
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Houston at Green Bay, 8:00
Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:30
Seattle at Las Vegas, 9:00
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00
Sunday, Aug. 15
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1:00
WEEK 2
Thursday, August 19
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30
Friday, August 20
Kansas City at Arizona (ESPN), 8:00
Cincinnati at Washington, 8:00
Saturday, Aug. 21
Buffalo at Chicago, 1:00
New York Jets at Green Bay, 4:25
Baltimore at Carolina, 7:00
Atlanta at Miami, 7:00
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Houston at Dallas, 8:00
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8:00
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00
Denver at Seattle, 10:00
Sunday, Aug. 22
New York Giants at Cleveland, 1:00
San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30
Monday, Aug. 23
Jacksonville at New Orleans (ESPN), 8:00
WEEK 3
Friday, Aug. 27
Indianapolis at Detroit, 7:00
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30
Philadelphia at New York Jets, 7:30
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:00
Saturday, Aug. 28
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1:00
Baltimore at Washington, 6:00
Chicago at Tennessee, 7:00
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:00
Arizona at New Orleans, 8:00
Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9:05
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 10:00
Sunday, Aug. 29
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1:00
Miami at Cincinnati (CBS), 4:00
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4:00
New England at New York Giants, 6:00
Cleveland at Atlanta (NBC), 8:00