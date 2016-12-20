Around the NFL

NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl rosters

Published: Dec 20, 2016 at 12:00 PM

A league-best seven Oakland Raiders have been selected to play in the 2017 Pro Bowl, according to rosters released by the NFL on Tuesday.

Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack are among the standouts who will be representing the resurgent Raiders in the annual gridiron all-star fest, which takes place Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Teammates Rodney Hudson, Reggie Nelson, Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn also were named to the AFC roster.

The Falcons have an NFC-leading six players selected to play, including offensive stalwarts Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman.

High-profile rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who have helped spearhead the Cowboys' return to prominence, are among the five Dallas players honored with selections. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans were the other two teams to have five players selected to the game.

Chiefs kick-return sensation Tyreek Hill was the only rookie outside Dallas to get a Pro Bowl nod.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was selected to his 11th career Pro Bowl -- most among active players -- and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made the NFC roster for an eighth time.

This season's Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised, "unconferenced" format. The festivities, which have been relocated to Florida from its familiar Hawaiian stomping grounds -- also will feature a Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday, Jan. 26. The events include dodgeball and passing challenges.

Check out the position-by-position rosters below:

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Steelers; Amari Cooper, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts

Tackle: Joe Thomas, Browns; Donald Penn, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans

Guard: Marshal Yanda, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers

Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens

Defense

Defense end: Khalil Mack, Raiders; Cameron Wake, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans

Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans

Inside/middle linebacker: Dont'a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens

Cornerback: Marcus Peters, Chiefs; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos

Free safety: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders

Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs

Special Teams

Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens

Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

Replacements

Quarterback:Alex Smith, Chiefs, for Carr (injured); Andy Dalton, Bengals, for Brady (Super Bowl)

Running back:Jay Ajayi, Dolphins, for McCoy (injured); Melvin Gordon, Chargers, for Le'Veon Bell (injured)

Center:Jeremy Zuttah, Ravens, for Maurkice Pouncey

Linebacker:Zach Brown, Bills, for Dont'a Hightower (Super Bowl); Ryan Shazier, Steelers, for C.J. Mosley (injured)

Guard:Richie Incognito, Bills, for Yanda (injured)

Center: Eric Wood, Bills, for Ryan Kalil (injured)

Tackle:Andrew Whitworth, Bengals, for Penn (injured)

Wide receiver:Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, for Cooper (injured); Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, for Green (injured); Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, for Antonio Brown

Defense end:Carlos Dunlap, Bengals, for Clowney (injured); Leonard Williams, Jets, for Mack (injured)

Strong safety:Darian Stewart, Broncos, for Berry (injured)

Free safety:Eric Weddle, Ravens, for McCourty (Super Bowl)

Punter:Dustin Colquitt, Chiefs, for McAfee (injured)

Special teamer:D.J. Alexander, Chiefs, for Slater (Super Bowl)

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Falcons; Odell Beckham, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tackle: Tyron Smith, Cowboys; Trent Williams, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles

Guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers

Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons

Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins

Quarterback: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons

Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers

Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen, Vikings; Cliff Avril, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers

Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins, Giants; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons

Long snapper: Jake McQuaide*, Rams

Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings

Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants

Replacements

Tight end:Jimmy Graham, Seahawks, for Reed (injured)

Running back:Jordan Howard, Bears, for Johnson (injured)

Quarterback:Kirk Cousins, for Rodgers

Offensive tackle:David Bakhtiari, Packers for Peters (injured)

Guard:Trai Turner, Panthers, for Scherff (injured), Josh Sitton, Bears, for Lang (injured)

Outside linebacker:K.J. Wright, Seahawks, for Kerrigan (injured)

Inside/middle linebacker:Sean Lee, Cowboys, for Kuechly (injured)

Interior linemen:Linval Joseph, Vikings, for Donald (injured)

Kicker:Matt Prater, Lions, for Bryant (Super Bowl)

  • Indicates starter

For more information about the Pro Bowl and to purchase tickets, go to http://www.visitorlando.com/probowl

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: 'Safe to say' rookie Tyler Smith will be Cowboys' starting LT to open season

The Cowboys are poised to swap Smiths at left tackle to open the season. With Tyron Smith set to miss a big chunk of the season after undergoing surgery, Dallas' top option is rookie Tyler Smith on Dak Prescott's blind side.

news

Tight end O.J. Howard visiting Bengals, expected to sign pending successful physical

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Howard is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals today, and if all goes well with the physical, he's expected to sign a deal, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Lions waive backup QB David Blough, sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions are waiving quarterback David Blough, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. In order to fill his spot, Detroit is expected to sign Nate Sudfeld, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Time to show up

It's coming down to the final cuts for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. Brendan Walker recaps the latest episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) to start season on reserve/PUP list

Tre'Davious White (ACL) will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday, the team announced.

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on bringing Jimmy Garoppolo back: 'There's no way that's bad for our team'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that bringing back veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup to young starter Trey Lance was a no-brainer, but didn't change the existing hierarchy of the starting lineup.

news

Texans releasing RB Marlon Mack, clearing way for rookie Dameon Pierce as starter

The Texans cut veteran running back Marlon Mack on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.

news

Raiders waiving 2021 first-round OL Alex Leatherwood

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from Alex Leatherwood after just one season. Las Vegas is waiving the 2021 first-round pick and has also traded former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Cardinals.

news

Commanders keep rookie RB Brian Robinson on initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders kept running back Brian Robinson on the initial 53-man roster to leave their options open with the running back. Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that the decision to keep the rookie on the initial roster was to "give us a little bit of time" to determine their next course of action, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

news

Dolphins place CB Byron Jones on reserve/PUP list to start season

The Dolphins placed cornerback Byron Jones on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The move from the preseason PUP list to reserve/PUP means Jones will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

news

Saints trading safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles in surprising move

The Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE