NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl rosters

A league-best seven Oakland Raiders have been selected to play in the 2017 Pro Bowl, according to rosters released by the NFL on Tuesday.
Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack are among the standouts who will be representing the resurgent Raiders in the annual gridiron all-star fest, which takes place Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Teammates Rodney Hudson, Reggie Nelson, Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn also were named to the AFC roster.
The Falcons have an NFC-leading six players selected to play, including offensive stalwarts Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman.
High-profile rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who have helped spearhead the Cowboys' return to prominence, are among the five Dallas players honored with selections. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans were the other two teams to have five players selected to the game.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was selected to his 11th career Pro Bowl -- most among active players -- and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made the NFC roster for an eighth time.
This season's Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised, "unconferenced" format. The festivities, which have been relocated to Florida from its familiar Hawaiian stomping grounds -- also will feature a Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday, Jan. 26. The events include dodgeball and passing challenges.
Check out the position-by-position rosters below:
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
Offense
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Steelers; Amari Cooper, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens
Defense
Cornerback: Marcus Peters, Chiefs; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos
Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs
Special Teams
Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
Replacements
Running back:Jay Ajayi, Dolphins, for McCoy (injured); Melvin Gordon, Chargers, for Le'Veon Bell (injured)
Linebacker:Zach Brown, Bills, for Dont'a Hightower (Super Bowl); Ryan Shazier, Steelers, for C.J. Mosley (injured)
Wide receiver:Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, for Cooper (injured); Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, for Green (injured); Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, for Antonio Brown
Defense end:Carlos Dunlap, Bengals, for Clowney (injured); Leonard Williams, Jets, for Mack (injured)
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
Offense
Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Falcons; Odell Beckham, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers
Defense
Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins, Giants; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants
Special teams
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons
Long snapper: Jake McQuaide*, Rams
Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings
Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants
Replacements
- Indicates starter
