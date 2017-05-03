Around the NFL

NFL announces 2017 offseason workout program dates

Published: May 03, 2017 at 05:35 AM

Free agency has wound down, and the draft is done. That means it's almost time for all 32 teams to commence their offseason programs.

Here are the key offseason dates to know for every NFL team -- all dates are tentative and subject to change.

Arizona Cardinals

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; Organized Team Activities Offseason Workouts: May 16-18, May 23-25, May 30-31; Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

Atlanta Falcons

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Baltimore Ravens

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-7; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22, May 24-25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Buffalo Bills

Report: April 3; Voluntary Minicamp: April 18-20; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-18, May 23-25, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Carolina Panthers

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-6; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Chicago Bears

Report: April 18; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Cincinnati Bengals

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-7; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Cleveland Browns

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Dallas Cowboys

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-7, Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Denver Broncos

Report: April 10; Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-13; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Detroit Lions

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Green Bay Packers

Report: April 18; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-6; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 31, June 1-2, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Houston Texans

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Indianapolis Colts

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31, June 1-2, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Jacksonville Jaguars

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23, May 25-26, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Kansas City Chiefs

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 6-8; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Los Angeles Chargers

Report: April 3; Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-18, May 23-25, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Los Angeles Rams

Report: April 10; Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Miami Dolphins

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-7; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Minnesota Vikings

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-7; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

New England Patriots

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-7; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 31, June 1, June 12-13, June 15; Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

New Orleans Saints

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

New York Giants

Report: April 18; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

New York Jets

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-7; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Oakland Raiders

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-7; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Philadelphia Eagles

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Pittsburgh Steelers

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

San Francisco 49ers

Report: April 10; Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-7; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Seattle Seahawks

Report: April 18; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 5-7; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Tennessee Titans

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Washington Redskins

Report: April 17; Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8; Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Full breakdown of the league's offseason program:

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Voluntary minicamps for veteran players were conducted prior to the NFL Draft, but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, five clubs held voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted above.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2017 may begin on May 15. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club's post-draft rookie minicamps are noted above.

For specific information and detailed offseason program rules, please see Articles 21 and 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (beginning on page 131), available on nflcommunications.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

