NFL announces 2015 International Series lineup

Published: Nov 06, 2014 at 02:32 AM
Kevin Patra

The NFL announced its slate of three games for the 2015 International Series in London on Thursday.

The Miami Dolphins will play host to the New York Jets in Week 4, on Sunday Oct. 4, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, on Oct. 25 and the Kansas City Chiefs will be the home team against the Detroit Lions in Week 8, on Nov. 1.

"We are very appreciative of the outstanding support from our fans in the UK, not only for the games at Wembley, but for all of the related NFL events we have hosted throughout the city,"  NFL Executive Vice President of International Mark Waller said in a statement. "We believe we have a great 2015 schedule that will continue to attract new fans to our sport and strengthen the bonds with our existing fans. To provide UK fans the opportunity to see games on consecutive weekends, to see new teams, and to attend a division game, which feature some of the most passionate rivalries in our sport, are signs of the growth and depth of our UK fan base."

Times of the contests will be announced at a later date. The NFL could decide to utilize a 9:30 a.m. ET start again after a positive reception in both London and the U.S. to the Lions-Falcons game earlier this season.

The Dolphins-Jets tussle will mark the first time a divisional game is played in London. Giving up a home-field division game will likely cause some ruffled feathers in the Miami area. It's the third time Miami has played in London, including this season. It will be the first time the Jets fly to the UK for the International Series.

The Jags continue with their commitment to London (giving up a home game each season from 2013 to 2016) when they host the Bills, who will also play in London for the first time. 

And in the final game the Chiefs will take their maiden voyage across the pond and face the Lions, who are making back-to-back appearances. 

It's clear with the lineup that while the NFL wants to mix in new teams, it insists on providing fans in London some semblance of continuity by sending back three teams who played there in 2014. 

