NFL announces 2010 Pro Bowl ticket sales plans

The National Football League announced today ticket sales plans for the 2010 Pro Bowl at Dolphin Stadium in South Florida.
Preceding the Super Bowl for the first time, the Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2010 and be televised live on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET from Dolphin Stadium, also the site of Super Bowl XLIV a week later on Sunday, Feb. 7. The 2010 Pro Bowl marks the first time the event has been on the mainland in 30 years and the first time in South Florida in 35 years.
Tickets to the Pro Bowl will first be made available to Dolphins season ticket holders in July. Current members may purchase their season ticket allotment at the same price per ticket associated with all 2009 Dolphin Stadium home games. Following this exclusive offer, tickets will be made available to Pro Bowl annual ticket subscribers and to fans across the nation.
Fans may now register for the opportunity to purchase tickets to the 2010 Pro Bowl by visiting www.MiamiDolphins.com/2010ProBowl. Fans who enter their information now will be sent a link via e-mail to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public in October.
Fans also may purchase Pro Bowl travel and hospitality packages via NFL On Location, the official source for authentic NFL experiences. Those interested may call 212-655-5665 or visit www.nflonlocation.net.
The NFL also announced Wednesday plans for the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl XLIV and unveiled logos for the events at a press conference hosted by the Miami Dolphins and the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee.
Among the events:
FAN PLAZA
Fan Plaza, a new fan-focused area adjacent to Dolphin Stadium, will be open from Pro Bowl Sunday through Super Bowl XLIV. On Pro Bowl Sunday, Fan Plaza will be free to the public and open to ticket holders and non-ticket holders. Additional operating hours for the week between the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl XLIV will be announced later.
For the first time, the NFL will host the NFL FLAG National Championship games at Fan Plaza prior to the Pro Bowl. There also will be youth football clinics and other activities at the Plaza throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIV. More than 130,000 girls and boys, ages 5 - 17, will play NFL FLAG this year and 24 teams will compete in the National Tournament of Champions that will be played in the South Florida region.
PRO BOWL WEEK
The 86 Pro Bowl players also will make appearances in the community throughout the week including the 2010 Pro Bowl Day of Service on Thursday, Jan. 28. The Day of Service will feature all the Pro Bowl players along with their families and local youth participating in multiple volunteer projects focused on youth health and fitness throughout South Florida.
SUPER BOWL WEEK
Super Bowl Saturday Night will feature a free evening of football, fun, fireworks and music. The location of this open-to-public event will be announced in a few months.