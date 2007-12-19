NFL announces 2007 playoff game times

The National Football League has announced the dates and times for the playoffs, which begin Jan. 5 and culminate with the Super Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 3, 2008 in Glendale, Ariz.
Published: Dec 19, 2007 at 03:57 AM
