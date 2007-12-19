NFL announces 2007 playoff game times

Published: Dec 19, 2007 at 03:57 AM

The National Football League has announced the dates and times for the playoffs, which begin Jan. 5 and culminate with the Super Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 3, 2008 in Glendale, Ariz.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) not expected to play Week 8 vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not expected to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: It's time to trade Ezekiel Elliott

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

T.J. Watt back at practice for Steelers, opening LB's window to return from injured reserve

Edge-rushing linebacker T.J. Watt was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, the Steelers announced, opening a 21-day window for Watt to make it back to the active roster.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones to start Sunday at Jets over Bailey Zappe

Quarterback Mac Jones is set to start for the Patriots when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE