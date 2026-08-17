NFL and Virgin Media Television Announce New Multi-Year Free-to-Air Partnership

Virgin Media Television Will Broadcast at Least 22 Games Per Season, Including Three Playoff Games and the Super Bowl

The National Football League today announced the renewal of its partnership with Virgin Media Television in Ireland for the next three seasons. As part of the renewed agreement, the broadcaster will increase its coverage to at least 22 games per season, more than doubling its output from 10 games in 2025, across its free-to-air channels and Virgin Media PLAY.

Virgin Media Television will bring fans comprehensive live coverage of 18 Sunday 9pm games each season, alongside three playoff games and the Super Bowl, through the end of the 2028 NFL season.

“Following the success of the 2025 NFL Dublin game in Croke Park, the growing appetite in Ireland for NFL games is evident,” said Senior Director International Business Development and Media at the NFL, Laura Louisy. "Virgin Media Television played a key role in bringing the Dublin game to a huge Irish audience, and we are thrilled to build on that with an extension that expands our footprint and brings Irish fans even more games over the next three seasons.”

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Mick McCaffrey, Director of News and Sport at Virgin Media Television, said: "We're delighted to extend our partnership with the NFL and significantly increase the number of games available free-to-air for viewers across Ireland. The response to the 2025 NFL Dublin game demonstrated the significant growth in interest in American football here. This agreement reinforces our commitment to bringing major sporting events to audiences across Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media PLAY.”

As Ireland's NFL fanbase continues to grow, NFL Overtime will provide a dedicated home for Irish supporters every Thursday, hosted by Michael McQuaid. The weekly show will bring viewers all the key highlights, talking points and reactions from the previous week's NFL action, while also looking ahead to the biggest storylines and matchups of the coming weekend. Created specifically for an Irish audience, NFL Overtime will combine analysis, fan discussion and a uniquely Irish perspective on America's biggest sport.

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