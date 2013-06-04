NFL and Verizon announce multiyear extension

For the 2013 season, the NFL and Verizon will launch an updated version of the popular NFL Mobile app. NFL Mobile from Verizon will continue to offer exclusive access on phones to "Thursday Night Football, "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football" game coverage, NFL Network and NFL RedZone. The new NFL Mobile from Verizon will include improvements and enhancements that give fans unprecedented inside access to all the latest news, stats, exclusive game highlights, plus an extensive collection of on-demand video featuring analysis and inside access from NFL Network and NFL Films. In addition, fans will have special access to other popular features including fantasy, customizable NFL alerts, ringtones and graphics.