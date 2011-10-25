NFL and the military event outreach

The NFL has made it an annual tradition to bring military outreach to its marquee off-season event. Representatives from each branch of the military were invited by Commissioner Goodell to New York for the 2014 NFL Draft, where they were honored on-stage and given the opportunity to announce a team's selection throughout the event. Several hundred members of the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, and Navy Seals were in attendance over the course of three days. The NFL also saluted the efforts of service men and women injured in combat through its partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project. The rousing ovations from a packed Radio City Music Hall have become among the most inspiring moments of the Draft, as these tributes enable fans from all 32 teams to come together and unite for a true Salute to Service.