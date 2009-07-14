NFL and JCPenney launch 2009 'Take a Player to School' sweepstakes

Students across the country may now register to win an opportunity to surprise their classmates and teachers with the ultimate "show and tell" opportunity this school year. The NFL and the JCPenney Afterschool Fund are once again teaming up for the sixth annual "Take a Player to School" sweepstakes.
"Take a Player to School" centers on inspiring youth to make the most of their in-school and afterschool time by making smart and healthy choices and by setting goals and working to achieve them. Through September 28, children between the ages of six and 13 can register with parental approval for a chance to take an NFL player to school with them at JCPenney stores or online at NFLRUSH.com and jcp.com.
Thirty-four winning students, one per each team market and two national at-large winners, will have the opportunity to ride to school with an NFL player and join him in leading their class through a special "Take a Player to School" gym class. Players including BRANDON JACOBS, HINES WARD, and JASON WITTEN will share personal experiences with the students and emphasize the important roles that academics, health and fitness played in turning their dreams into reality.
"The health and fitness of our youth continues to be a priority for the NFL, and it's important to me," said Saints Quarterback DREW BREES, national spokesperson for the "Take a Player to School" sweepstakes. "'Take a Player to School' helps to teach kids the best ways to keep fit, stay healthy and most of all, have fun. It's great to have an opportunity to go out into local schools and show students all of the positives that come with a healthy lifestyle."
Winners of the sweepstakes will have the opportunity to work with an NFL player to plan physical education activities as part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and fitness campaign. Additionally, the NFL and JCPenney will donate funds to each winning school to support their in-school and afterschool physical fitness programs, giving children the chance to benefit from programs that encourage the development of healthy lifestyles, improved social skills and enhanced academic performance.
Tackling obesity
In October 2007, the NFL launched PLAY 60, a national youth health and fitness campaign focused on increasing the health and wellness of young fans by encouraging them to be active for at least 60 minutes a day. Designed to tackle childhood obesity, NFL PLAY 60 brings together the NFL's long-standing commitment to health. In addition to national reach through PSAs and online programs, PLAY 60 is also implemented at the grassroots level through NFL's in-school, after-school and team-based programs.
"Through our partnership with the NFL, we are able to reinforce JCPenney's commitment to the afterschool issue," said MICHAEL THEILMANN, chief human resources and administration officer for JCPenney and chairman of the JCPenney Afterschool Fund. "'Take a Player to School' emphasizes the importance of education and afterschool programs with influential role models who bring enthusiasm, passion and proven life-experiences directly to kids." Since 1999, JCPenney and the JCPenney Afterschool Fund have contributed more than $70 million to support afterschool programs nationwide. In 2008, the Afterschool Fund's grants provided more than 23,000 children with access to life-enriching afterschool programs.
Kids and parents can learn more about "Take a Player to School" on NFLRUSH.com.
About JCPenney
JCPenney is one of America's leading retailers, operating 1,074 department stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as one of the largest apparel and home furnishing sites on the Internet, jcp.com, and the nation's largest general merchandise catalog business. Through these integrated channels, JCPenney offers a wide array of national, private and exclusive brands which reflect the Company's commitment to providing customers with style and quality at a smart price. Traded as "JCP" on the New York Stock Exchange, the Company posted revenue of $19.9 billion in 2006 and is executing its strategic plan to be the growth leader in the retail industry. Key to this strategy is JCPenney's "Every Day Matters" brand positioning, intended to generate deeper, more emotionally driven relationships with customers by fully engaging the Company's 155,000 Associates to offer encouragement, provide ideas and inspire customers every time they shop with JCPenney.
About The JCPenney Afterschool Fund
The JCPenney Afterschool Fund is a charitable organization committed to advancing the afterschool movement in JCPenney communities by increasing access for children in need, inspiring innovation in the field, and elevating awareness of the value of afterschool programs. Currently, more than 14 million youth in America are unsupervised every day between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Through partnerships with the YMCA of the USA, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, National 4-H, United Way of America, and FIRST, the JCPenney Afterschool Fund is inspiring children to be smart, strong and socially responsible by providing them with life-enriching afterschool opportunities.