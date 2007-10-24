NFL adds $10 million to medical fund for retired players

Published: Oct 24, 2007 at 07:14 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL added $10 million to its medical fund for retired players on Wednesday, designating the money for joint replacement surgery, cardiovascular screening and assisted living.

The sum will be added to a $7 million fund agreed upon in July by the league and its players' union. It will be supplemented by money from player fines, contribution from the NFL Players Association and other retired players groups.

This is the latest step in a dispute concerning retired players and their pensions. Last year, a group of prominent retirees targeted Gene Upshaw, the NFLPA's executive director, for paying too much attention to current players and not enough to former players.

In May, the NFL, the NFLPA, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL alumni association formed what was dubbed "The Alliance" to help retired players. Two months later, commissioner Roger Goodell, Upshaw and 11 retired players met in Washington and announced a $7 million fund for medical needs.

"We're continuing to work on the other needs of retired players," Goodell said Wednesday at the final briefing of the two-day owners meeting.

The owners also heard updates on potential new stadiums in Minneapolis, San Francisco and San Diego. League officials will visit Minneapolis soon to talk about a stadium.

