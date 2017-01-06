Around the NFL

NFC Wild Card Primer: Giants vs. Packers on Sunday

Published: Jan 06, 2017 at 02:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The scribes and talking heads tasked with covering this mouthwatering matchup have failed us this week. Football's cognoscenti have been waylaid by tedious finger-wagging over a harmless holiday yachting adventure and tall tales of Eli Manning's Lambeau Field heroics in postseasons of yore.

Don't let the embrace-debate enthusiasts fool you. The football stands on its own merits in the most riveting clash of Wild Card Weekend.

The Packers, a perennial NFC powerhouse, were left for dead leading up to Thanksgiving. Their two-time MVP quarterback faced more scrutiny in the previous month than the past 11 seasons combined. The injury-ravaged defense reached a level of ineptitude not seen since the pre-Lombardi days. The Green Bay faithful were ready to run team architects Ted Thompson and Mike McCarthy out of town.

The only way out of that 4-6 hole was to run the table over the final six games. The defense welcomed back reinforcements, Ty Montgomery metamorphosed from an afterthought wide receiver to the No. 1 tailback and -- most importantly -- Aaron Rodgerschanneled his MVP magic as the sport's unparalleled quarterback talent.

Just as Rodgers was reascending, New York's defense began to separate from the pack as the class of the league, compensating for a dysfunctional offense. Led by a star-studded secondary, the Giants have allowed an NFL-low 15.3 points per game since Halloween, steadily and significantly improving throughout the season.

Both units are cresting, reaching the height of their powers as the stakes rise with each passing week. Which one will carry that momentum over to the Divisional Round at Dallas or Atlanta?

Players under pressure

Eli Manning, QB, Giants: Evaluate the game, not the name. The stone-cold version of Eli Manning who twice marched through Green Bay on the way to the Super Bowl is long gone, replaced by a liability under center. Reminiscent of his infamous bout with arm fatigue four years ago, Manning's passes have been diving at the feet of his receivers since midseason. His utter inability to throw with authority beyond 15 yards has all but eliminated intermediate and deep passes from the aerial attack, putting the burden on an angle-erasing Odell Beckham to turn simple slant routes into game-altering plays. While Beckham has accounted for a higher percentage of his team's receiving yards than any NFL player, a regressing Manning has authored more turnover-worthy plays than any quarterback.

The Giants 26th-ranked offense has not reached 20 points in five games, a stretch of futility unmatched since Manning's 2004 rookie season. No team ranked worse than 20th has ever made it to the Super Bowl, per NFL Research. If the G-Men are going to escape Lambeau Field this time, Manning will have to hit more throws than he has in any game since October.

Packers cornerbacks: If there's tonic for what's ailing Eli, it can be found in Green Bay's forgiving secondary. Each of Matt Barkley, Sam Bradford and Matthew Stafford cleared 340 passing yards in the past three weeks as Damarious Randall earned a benching and Quinten Rollinshemorrhaged big plays. After watching Adam Thielen and Marvin Jones decimate this defensive backfield for 200 yards apiece, it's natural to wonder if Beckham can tip the field on Sunday.

"If I am the New York Giants receivers, I am licking my chops," NFL Network analyst Reggie Wayne said this week. "You can pick your poison. ... Somebody's going to have single coverage, and that guy with single coverage is going to tear them up."

Matchup to watch

Aaron Rodgers vs. New York's defense: Will there be a better matchup throughout the postseason? The hottest passing attack versus the hottest defense. The reigning Offensive Player of the Month facing a leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Steve Spagnuolo's exotic blitzes versus an improvisational magician, capable of slicing and dicing defenses inside the pocket and on the run.

Led by strong safety Landon Collins, the NFL's premier cornerback duo in Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins and the disruptive defensive-line tandem of Damon "Snacks" Harrison and Olivier Vernon, the Giants defense is even more dominant than commonly believed. Is there a weak spot to be exploited within an outfit that finished the regular season ranked first in touchdowns allowed, second in points per game and passer rating and third in rushing?

The Packers will counter with Rodgers' diverse receiving corps, featuring Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Jared Cook. A rejuvenatedJordy Nelson has corralled a staggering 83 percent of his targets over the past six weeks, up from 56.4 percent in the first 10 games. Rodgers recently identified Adams as the team's best route runner, high praise considering Nelson is a true master of the craft. Cook has been a secret weapon, bedeviling defenses down the seam on third downs.

Prediction

Rodgers is Green Bay's ace in the hole, with unmatched arm talent (sheer velocity, release, touch and ball placement) and an uncanny knack for extending plays. "Aaron is playing out of his mind right now," Giants coach Ben McAdoo conceded early this week. "I don't have any kryptonite."

Sunday's showdown is shaping up as a carbon copy of the Giants' 24-14 loss to a more talented Steelers squad in early December. With apologies to Beckham and an outstanding defense, the 2017 version of Manning just doesn't have the arm to stand toe-to-toe with Rodgers five years after outdueling Green Bay's golden gun en route to Super Bowl glory.

Green Bay Packers 24, New York Giants 16

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Von Miller, Odell Beckham active for Rams vs. 49ers

Pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham are each active and set to make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on officials in shutout loss: 'They were a huge part of the game'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took particular objection with the officiating during his team's 17-0 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater-Darius Slay sequence: 'I would like to see Teddy at least make a play'

Teddy Bridgewater's Week 10 business decision has drawn the ire of Broncos fans and media pundits alike. On Monday, Vic Fangio expressed his opinion on the QB's actions.
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson could miss 'TNF' due to sprained ankle

Less than a day removed from enduring their worst loss of the season, the Falcons could find themselves without one of its best players on a short week.
news

Mike McCarthy handed out bottles of 'Monkey Butt' to motivate Cowboys ahead of Falcons game

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was back in his bag of motivational tricks ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero details just what McCarthy did 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (hip/knee) avoided major injury; Minkah Fitzpatrick on COVID-19 list

The MRI on T.J. Watt's hip and knee injuries provided positive news for the Steelers pass rusher. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL NOW that there is little if any structural damage to Watt's hip and knee, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to resume starting role vs. Jets in Week 11

Miami plans to re-insert Tua Tagovailoa into the starting lineup for its Week 11 game against the Jets.
news

Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

The Rams could receive a big boost on defense for Monday night's game against the 49ers with Von Miller expected to make his L.A. debut after missing Week 9.
news

Washington DE Chase Young out for rest of season with torn ACL

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will not finish out his sophomore season. Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday defensive end ﻿Chase Young﻿ will miss the remainder of the year due to a leg injury suffered in Sunday's win.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will see majority of first-team reps, QB could start Week 11

Cam Newton made a booming impact Sunday in his first game back with the Panthers. Head coach Matt Rhule revealed Monday the team is preparing as if Newton will resume QB1 duties as soon as Week 11.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 15

Baker Mayfield missed the end of Sunday's blowout loss in Foxborough, but the Browns quarterback likely won't be out of action much longer.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW