NFC West training camp preview: Key issues, players to watch

Most important position battle: Two rookie pass-catchers? The Rams under Jeff Fisher did a comprehensibly awful job developing their gaggle of young targets on offense. Thankfully, new coach Sean McVay arrives from Washington with a reputation for maximizing his pass-catchers. He'll need to make that happen right away with rookie tight end Gerald Everett and first-year receiver Cooper Kupp, who both have a legitimate shot to start. With a good camp, Kupp figures to play in the slot alongside Robert Woods and Tavon Austin. The Rams like what they see so far, with offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur saying of Kupp: "He's an extremely polished route runner, got great hands. You can tell he works at his craft each and every day. He does a great job." Everett, meanwhile, will try to fend off an inexperienced tight end group after the Rams let Lance Kendricks walk. With McVay leaning heavily on the position, Everett and veteran Tyler Higbee should both see meaningful action out of the gate.