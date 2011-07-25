NFC West: Seahawks upgrade O-line; 49ers land a QB

Interesting first couple of picks for the Seahawks. At No. 29, they took James Carpenter, the tackle from Alabama. They need some major upgrades in their offensive line. They have Russell Okung -- a gifted kid from a year ago -- starting at left tackle, and Max Unger on the inside. But outside of those two, they need major upgrades. So they get Carpenter, who's more of a natural right tackle, and they're hoping to pair him with Okung. A lot of people think that was a little bit of a reach, but Carpenter is a good football player and a tough kid.