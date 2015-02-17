NFC West rookie grades: Aaron Donald led Rams' stellar crop

The Seahawks have built what is arguably the best roster in the NFL through exceptional player development on the practice field. Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have received an excellent rate of return on their late-round picks and undrafted free agents, which is a testament to the coaching and teaching that takes place in Seattle. On paper, the Seahawks' rookie class didn't make many contributions to the team's run to Super Bowl XLIX. Justin Britt was a solid starter at right tackle for most of the season, but he went through a series of ups and downs in pass protection that kept quarterback Russell Wilson on the run in the pocket. Paul Richardson was finally starting to make his mark as a WR3 prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury in the NFC Divisional Round. Defensive end Cassius Marsh and receiver Kevin Norwood rarely got on the field, but the Seahawks are hopeful each can become a contributing member down the road. Grade: C