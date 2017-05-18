NFC West projected starters: Cards poised to return to 2015 form

» Another season, another Seahawks offensive line with new starters in nearly every spot. Justin Britt is now entrenched at center, but every other starting job is up for grabs. Joeckel is getting paid too much ($8 million) coming off a torn ACL and should start at left tackle or left guard. Last year's first-rounder, Germain Ifedi, is moving to right tackle. The Seahawks keep shuffling and it keeps not working.