NFC West free agency needs: Osi Umenyiora fits Seahawks' plan

OK, there's a lot going on here. We didn't list corner up there because it feels like Darrelle Revis or bust. The 49ers would have to free up more cap space to afford Revis' contract (in a trade scenario), which would likely put them in jeopardy of not being able to sign most of their own free agents. If they don't get Revis, expect the Niners to bring back Isaac Sopoaga and Delanie Walker. Walker is a very good blocker, while Sopoaga's status is likely contingent on how negotiations go with reserve lineman Ricky Jean Francois. The latter is drawing interest and might command a price asymmetrical to his value, at least in this club's eyes. Another interesting area: Tight end, if only because the 49ers would miss Walker's blocking and versatility. If Daniel Fells is released by the Patriots (who have about 700 tight ends), he could be a cheap possibility, especially if the Niners have to pony up for Revis. Anthony Fasano is a dark, dark horse, although he didn't have his best year blocking in 2012. He has been solid in the past, however. Safety Dashon Goldson likely will be unaffordable. Ed Reed would be an intriguing possibility if Revis is not obtained. He would provide a nice veteran presence in the weak area of the Niners' D.