NFC West Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

Published: Mar 12, 2016 at 01:17 PM

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the NFC West teams leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

First-round spot: 29
» Cardinals' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Cardinals:
» Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State:Will meet with Cardinals
» Moritz Boehringer, WR, Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns:Cardinals show interest in German player
» Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State:Byard to visit with Cardinals
» De'Vondre Campbell, LB, Minnesota:Has visit/workout set up with Cardinals
» Kameron Canaday, LS, Portland State:Cardinals work out long snapper
» Sean Davis, CB, Maryland: Has meeting with Cardinals
» Clay DeBord, OT, Eastern Washington:Cardinals OL coach attends pro day
» Brandon Doughty, QB, Western Kentucky:Stat-tastic QB has visited with Cardinals
» Jakeem Grant, WR, Texas Tech:Grant has visit with Cardinals
» Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State:Team travels to Ohio to meet with QB
» Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis:Lynch has visited with Cardinals
» Aaron Neary, OG, Eastern Washington:Cardinals OL coach attends pro day
» Dadi Nicolas, DE, Virginia Tech:Nicolas visits with Cardinals
» Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss:Nkemdiche visited with Cardinals
» Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State:Ogbah had private workout with Cardinals
» Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State:Will visit Cardinals | Cardinals put Prescott through workout
» Elandon Roberts, LB, Houston:Roberts has visit lined up with Cardinals
» Noah Spence, DE, Eastern Kentucky:Pass rusher to visit Cardinals

LOS ANGELES RAMS

First-round spot: 1
» Rams' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Rams:
» Jerell Adams, TE, South Carolina:Rams TE coach attends pro day
» Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson:Alexander to visit Rams
» Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State:Apple scheduled to meet with Rams
» Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State:Bell to visit with Rams
» V'Angelo Bentley, CB, Illinois:Bentley spotted with Rams at Shrine Game
» Moritz Boehringer, WR, Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns:Boehringer visits with Rams
» Anthony Brown, CB, Purdue:Brown spotted with Rams at Shrine Game
» Jatavis Brown, LB, Akron:Has visited with Rams
» Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fla.):Bush spotted with Rams at Shrine Game
» Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State:Byard to visit with Rams
» Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State:Meets with Rams at pro day
» Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado:Crawley spotted with Rams at Shrine Game
» Brandon Doughty, QB, Western Kentucky:Rams GM attends pro day
» Taylor Fallin, OT, Memphis:Fallin spotted with Rams at Shrine Game
» Jared Goff, QB, Cal:Rams to host Goff after visit with Wentz
» William Jackson III, CB, Houston: Has workout scheduled with Rams
» Cory James, LB, Colorado State:James spotted with Rams at Shrine Game
» Darron Lee, LB, Ohio State:Lee has visit scheduled with Rams
» Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama:Scheduled to visit with Rams
» Keenan Reynolds, RB, Navy:Reynolds spotted with Rams at Shrine Game
» Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State:Will work out for Rams
» Aaron Wallace, LB, UCLA:Wallace spotted with Rams at Shrine Game
» Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State:Rams host Wentz in L.A.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

First-round spot: 7
» 49ers' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the 49ers:
» Vernon Adams, QB, Oregon:Adams spotted with 49ers at Shrine Game
» Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson:Alexander visiting 49ers
» Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State:Apple visiting 49ers
» Willie Beavers, OT, Western Michigan:49ers OL coach attends at pro day
» Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State:Reportedly met with 49ers following pro day
» Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State:Worked out at LB by 49ers at pro day
» Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor:Coleman to meet with 49ers
» Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State:Cook to visit 49ers | Cook works out for team
» Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado:49ers scout works out Crawley at pro day
» Joe Dahl, OG, Washington State:49ers show interest in Dahl
» Sean Davis, CB, Maryland:Davis visiting 49ers
» Clay DeBord, OT, Eastern Washington:49ers show interest in DeBord
» Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson:49ers work out Dodd
» Alex Fifita, OT, Fresno State:49ers OL coach attends pro day
» Joshua Garnett, OG, Stanford:49ers have heavy presence at pro day
» Jared Goff, QB, California:Goff to visit 49ers | Works out for team
» B.J. Goodson, LB, Clemson:49ers work out Goodson
» Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida:49ers show interest at pro day
» Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford:Chip Kelly attends pro day
» Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor: Has visit scheduled with 49ers
» Myles Jack, LB, UCLA:Jack visiting 49ers
» William Jackson III, CB, Houston: Has workout scheduled with 49ers
» Deion Jones, LB, LSU:Jones works out for 49ers
» Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson:49ers GM Baalke attends private workout
» Tyler Marz, OT, Wisconsin:Marz spotted with 49ers at Shrine Game
» Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Georgia:Has visit scheduled with 49ers
» Eric Murray, CB, Minnesota:Murray visiting 49ers
» Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame:Stanley visits 49ers | 49ers OL coach attends pro day
» Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss:Treadwell set up to meet with 49ers
» Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State:Wentz to visit 49ers

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

First-round spot: 26
» Seahawks' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Seahawks:
» Moritz Boehringer, WR, Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns:Boehringer to visit with Seahawks
» Devontae Booker, RB, Utah:RB coach attends personal pro day
» Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida:Seahawks show interest in Bullard
» Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech:Butler visits with Seahawks
» DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon:Seahawks DL coach attends pro day
» Sean Davis, CB, Maryland: Has meeting with Seahawks
» Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama:Henry has met with Seahawks
» Germain Ifedi, OG, Texas A&M:Seahawks OL coach attends pro day
» William Jackson III, CB, Houston: Will have additional workout with Seahawks
» Chris Jones, DT, Mississippi State:Had visit with Seahawks
» Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson:Lawson met with Seahawks at combine
» Mike Matthews, C, Texas A&M:Seahawks OL coach attends pro day
» Jaydon Mickens, WR, Washington:Seahawks staff sees standout pro day
» Rees Odhiambo, OG, Boise State:Seahawks OL coach attends pro day
» Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State:Seahawks have formal meeting at combine
» Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama:Ragland to visit with Seahawks
» Rashard Robinson, CB, LSU:Robinson will visit wtih Seahawks
» Dez Stewart, WR, Ohio Dominican:Small-school WR has visit scheduled with Seattle
» Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss:Seahawks' Carroll makes impression on Treadwell
» Landon Turner, OG, North Carolina:Seahawks OL coach attends pro day

