NFC West draft grades: Cardinals, 49ers build winning rosters

Analysis: The Seahawks have fallen on hard times after owning the NFC West for a four-year period from 2004-2007. The team repeatedly failed to add impact playmakers in the draft during that period, and the minimal infusion of dynamic talent finally caught up with them a few seasons ago. In looking at the Seahawks' most recent drafts, the team has brought in solid players -- but not any difference makers. Jackson, Josh Wilson and Aaron Curry have yet to distinguish themselves as elite players, and their inability to impact the game from their respective positions has contributed to the team's rapid decline. Although the team's first-round selections haven't made a consistent impact, the team has gotten solid contributions from Carlson, Max Unger, Brandon Mebane and Forsett early in their careers. While they may not be considered blue-chippers, they are young players capable of playing key roles as the team rebuilds. The Seahawks have avoided big mistakes in the draft by playing it safe on most of their picks, but the conservative strategy has left their roster with few difference makers on either side of the ball.