NFC West draft grades: Another San Francisco 49ers gold rush

ST. LOUIS RAMS:Jeff Fisher followed through on his promise to upgrade the talent around Bradford with this impressive draft haul. The Rams added Austin and Stedman Bailey -- a dynamic duo at West Virginia -- to a receiving corps that lacked sizzle last season. Both are explosive players on the perimeter, with the potential to put the ball in the paint from anywhere on the field. Austin, in particular, is an all-around threat with the capacity to pick up chunk yards as a runner, receiver and returner. He will command the attention of the defense with his speed and quickness, which will open up the field for the rest of the Rams. Alec Ogletree gives the defense a sideline-to-sideline chaser with speed and burst on the second level. He will team with James Laurinaitis to wreak havoc between the hashes against the run and pass. T.J. McDonald is a big, physical safety with speed and quickness. GRADE: A-