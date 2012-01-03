NFC West champion 49ers get groove on in practice

"This year is totally different because this is what has been missing for the last four or five years," said Sopoaga, whose team ended an eight-year playoff drought and stretch without a winning record. "Guys can open up with what we want so we can practice better, other than people holding it from us. It's meant to be. It's great fun, and that's why we're out there in practice running around and having fun, doing everything textbook-wise. Everything we're doing in practice we're doing on game day."