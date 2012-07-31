NFC West annually one of NFL's most exciting divisions

Published: Jul 30, 2012 at 09:00 PM

The NFC West has featured plenty of upheaval from season to season. Can the San Francisco 49ers buck the recent trend and repeat as division champ? Greg Cosell looks at why the division has been so topsy-turvy and what to expect from it this year.

Here's what else is on tap Tuesday:

"Madden NFL 2013" released its top 10 quarterbacks for this year's game, and the list features all of the usual suspects.

Which NFL stars could be crossover hits in the Olympics? NFL.com's series continues with a look at the league's potential best in boxing and gymnastics.

NFL.com's Training Camp Postcards series rolls on with Aditi Kinkhabwala checking in with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ian Rapoport talking about the San Diego Chargers, Albert Breer dishing on the Atlanta Falcons and Kimberly Jones giving updates on the New York Jets.

It's early, but five rookies have already caught Gregg Rosenthal's eye as first-year pros to watch in the upcoming season.

Peyton Manning Watch is in full swing, and the Denver Broncos' new quarterback quelled some doubts about his arm strength on Monday.

NFL Game Rewind just became even better for fans with the inclusion of the telestrator feature.

Happy birthday to Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who turns 30 on Tuesday, and Washington Redskins linebacker Brian Orakpo, who turns 26.

