NFC teams leave a lot to be desired at this point

"The NFC has yet to kind of sort itself out," Banks said. "The bad teams will eventually (confirm themselves) as bad, but the good teams, once they start to put things together, (will perform accordingly). And you're starting to see some teams trend in that direction. The Giants are cutting back on self-inflicted wounds and making it difficult for teams to beat them. New Orleans is starting to button up things, and so is Minnesota. And Dallas could very well do the same thing.