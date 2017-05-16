NFC summer subplots: One huge question for each team in 2017

Does it seem like a lot of fans own a dim view of the 49ers' starting quarterback? Maybe they don't take ownership of it, because it's not entirely based on fact -- but nobody seems to think he can play. Hoyer might not be the long-term solution, but he doesn't come up short in a lot of categories. You can start with character and attitude, pitfalls of the guy he backed up in Chicago. The statistics are there, as well -- bolstered by the fine season he had in a pinch for John Fox's Bears. Last year, Hoyer threw six touchdown passes against zero interceptions, while averaging more than 300 passing yards per start until he got hurt against the Packers. For his career, the former Patriot, Steeler, Cardinal, Brown, Texan and Bear has tossed 44 touchdowns vs. 26 interceptions. While his completion percentage isn't where you would like it to be (59.5), his yards-per-attempt mark is solid (7.2), meaning he is not afraid to throw downfield. The 49ers drafted C.J. Beathard. He'll duke it out with Matt Barkley for backup duties. Maybe GM John Lynch goes hard after Kirk Cousins next March. But don't let that -- and one spectacularly awful playoff game -- cause you to see Hoyer in an unfair light.