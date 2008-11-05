NFC South will provide some favorable matchups in coming weeks

Brandon Marshall, WR, Broncos: Marshall set the world on fire in his first two weeks and looked like he would break every single-season receiving record in the NFL. Fast forward six weeks and Marshall is coming off a two-catch, 27-yard performance against Miami. Jay Cutler has not been as sharp, and defenses are keying on Marshall, who has not broken the 100-yard plateau since Week 3 and has not caught a touchdown since Week 4. The Browns are terrible against the run, so Marshall may not get the targets you might expect on Thursday night, especially since Denver ran just 12 times in the loss to Miami. The Falcons are 16th in yards allowed but most of it is of the dink-and-dunk variety, as they allowed only 6.59 yards per attempt. Marshall should be better than he was against Miami, but may continue to struggle to have the big fantasy games so many owners expected after his first two games.