NFC South's sorry season revives playoff-seeding conversation

Somebody is going to win this division, though, and until Newton suffered two transverse process fractures in his back in the aforementioned accident, it seemed the Panthers -- who blew the doors off the Saints on Sunday to precipitate Tuesday's massive Big Easy makeover -- were best positioned to unearth a title from what has looked a lot like a trash heap this season. Carolina has just four wins right now, but no matter; the Panthers are just a half-game back of the Falcons and Saints. Unless those two teams can capture their final three games -- which would mark the first three-game winning streak for either team this season -- the NFC South champion will come with a cringe-worthy footnote: It will be just the second team to win a division with a losing record in NFL history. The first was the 2010 Seattle Seahawks, a group so unimpressive at 7-9 that most of the fans who participated in a Seattle Times poll just before the final contest of that regular season preferred the team lose, to preserve its draft position.