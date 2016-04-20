NFC South draft needs: Panthers should continue to reinforce D

The Falcons' defense continues to keep the team from contending in the NFC. Thus, Dan Quinn will look to get bigger, faster and stronger at every level on that side of the ball. Along the line, the Falcons need a pass rusher to complement the speed and quickness of last year's first-round pick, Vic Beasley. Two of Beasley's former Clemson teammates, Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd, possess the power-based game to set the edge, but also display the pass-rush skills needed to create chaos in the backfield. Oklahoma State's Emmanuel Ogbah could be a viable option as a dynamic rusher capable of turning speed into power off the edges. At defensive tackle, Mississippi's Robert Nkemdiche, UCLA's Kenny Clark and Louisiana Tech's Vernon Butler are athletic interior rushers with the size and quickness to destroy offensive plans between the tackles. On the second level, the Falcons could use a swift linebacker with the speed and quickness to thrive as a sideline-to-sideline playmaker. Georgia's Leonard Floyd, Ohio State's Darron Lee and LSU's Deion Jones could get extended looks. The Falcons must find an enforcer between the hashes to discourage throws down the middle. Florida's Keanu Neal is an ideal fit for the role, but West Virginia's Karl Joseph and Duke's Jeremy Cash could also fill the void in the middle.