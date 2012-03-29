NFC South draft needs: Cam could use another target in Carolina

Atlanta stole the headlines in last year's draft with their move up to select receiver Julio Jones, who they thought could help them over the hump in the NFC. Jones came up just short of 1,000 yards and scored eight times, but the offense stalled against better teams like the New York Giants, who stopped their playoff run. Left tackle Sam Baker will be a free agent after 2012, so using a relatively high pick (they sent their first-rounder to Cleveland in the Jones trade) on the offensive line wouldn't be a surprise. Tony Gonzalez isn't getting any younger, either, so a value pick at tight end makes sense. Picking up additional receivers for quarterback Matt Ryan might prevent an offensive slow-down if someone gets hurt.