NFC Roster Reset: Rams, Saints, Eagles sit atop conference

The problems for both teams are similar: They are hoping for veteran quarterbacks to be "good enough" without the defensive personnel to pull off that strategy. The Giants lost talent from a below-average unit from a year ago. Redskins coach Jay Gruden has been searching for an identity on defense for years, and former Giants safety Landon Collins can't turn the group around by himself. Winning eight games would qualify as overachieving for either team, which is not where you want to be with a 38-year-old quarterback like Eli Manning or a coach entering his sixth season at the helm like Gruden.