NFC preseason player grades, Week 3: Aaron Donald rolls

Strengths: Flowers is an athletic mauler/brawler on the edge. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft aggressively moves defenders off the ball on running plays, providing a clear path for runners on inside or outside runs to his side. Although the Giants directed most of their runs to the right against the Jetson Saturday, Rashad Jennings' 12-yard run to the left in the second quarter showcased the success the team could find when running behind the young left tackle. In pass protection, Flowers is at his best when using a short set (quick setup with a strong two-hand shock) to slow rushers down off the edges. He possesses the length to get into rushers before they can get into their moves, nullifying their efforts early in the down. He routinely stifled Jets outside linebacker Trevor Reilly on pass downs with his aggressive approach at the line of scrimmage.