NFC preseason player grades, Week 2: Jameis Winston steps up

Weaknesses: Beckham truly took the NFL by storm last season -- racking up 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games -- but he must adjust to the way opponents defend him in 2015. On Saturday, the Jaguars rolled up the coverage to his side and instructed the safety to play the deep half over the top. These double-coverage tactics are intended to take away deep-ball opportunities down the boundary. Additionally, the Jaguars frustrated Beckham by having multiple defenders jam, bump and hit the second-year pro at every turn. With Beckham unable to make any sort of impact against the ultra-aggressive tactics (zero receptions on five targets), more teams are sure to employ similar strategies against the Pro Bowl wideout.