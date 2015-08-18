NFC preseason player grades, Week 1: Ameer Abdullah dazzles

Weaknesses: I remain concerned about Winston's ball-security issues after watching him toss an interception and deal with a series of bobbled snaps in the backfield Saturday. For the Bucs to win, he must limit his turnovers -- and yet, he continues to have gaffes that put the ball in harm's way. In addition, Winston must find a way to eliminate the sacks (two against Minnesota) and negative plays in the passing game. He has to mask the deficiencies of his inexperienced line by getting the ball out of his hands on time. Sure, this is a lot to ask of a first-year pro, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is held to a higher standard based on his talent and potential.