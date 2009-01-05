NFC playoffs now feature four Super Bowl QBs

Carolina's two-headed backfield vs. Cardinals rush defense: Slowing down Carolina's red-hot rushing tandem, especially Williams, will be a tough task for the Cardinals. Arizona might not be able to consistently stack the box or play five defensive linemen because of the threat of wideouts Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad. "If you walk eight in the box to stop the run, that's going to hurt you because they got two good wide receivers that can beat you," Jackson said. "Sometimes you have to play with seven in the box and let the front seven get after them."