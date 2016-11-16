NFC playoff picture: Can Lions, Giants, Redskins finish?

The Giants (6-3) and Redskins (5-3-1) currently own the NFC's fifth and sixth seeds, respectively, with the Eagles (5-4) just missing the cut. The pecking order is bound to shift with all three teams set to play each other -- along with the Cowboys -- down the stretch. Washington is a fascinating watch when the offense is clicking, but Giants quarterback Eli Manning is the only starting quarterback in this division with a playoff win under his belt. If New York plans to make one more January push under Manning, the G-Men must negotiate a thorny final stretch against the Steelers, Cowboys, Lions and Eagles before visiting the Redskins in Week 17.