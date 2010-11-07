NFC North: Urlacher follows in tradition of great Bears LBs

Even so, Rodgers seized the entire locker room with the professional manner in which he handled Favre's departure after the 2007 season, when he had the misfortune of being the guy who replaced The Legend. Rodgers did so with grace, humility, but with a strong backbone that wouldn't allow him to buckle under the public ire. He also performed and threw for more than 9,450 yards in his first two seasons as the starter and got the Packers to the playoffs last year and has put them in position to contend for postseason play again this year.