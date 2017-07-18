NFC North training camp preview: Key issues, players to watch

Newcomer to watch: QB Mitchell Trubisky. Duh. The Bears can play the "Mike Glennon is our guy" soundtrack on repeat all training camp, and we'll still plug our ears and ignore it. From Day 1 of camp, all eyes will be on Trubisky. If he is lights-out, it will be a story. If he is hitting offensive linemen in the head with passes and tossing wormburners, it will be a story. For better or worse, Trubisky is the future under center for the Bears. Whether he starts in Week 1, Week 15 or 2018, the franchise is married to the 2017 No. 2 overall pick. With jobs on the line for the coaching staff, they must prove they are the best option to nurture Trubisky. The journey starts in camp.