NFC North preview: The Pack's back; Vikings on the rise

Minnesota Vikings: Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback. Bridgewater might be the obvious answer, but the third-year quarterback making the leap in 2016 is the most vital factor in the Vikings continuing the franchise's upward trajectory. Adrian Peterson will be Adrian Peterson (Father Time be damned). Mike Zimmer's defense will be as stout as ever. The biggest question will be whether Bridgewater can become a difference maker in the passing game. (That offensive line cited above will be a big factor in the QB's performance.) Bridgewater might not have tools scouts drool over, but his deep-ball accuracy has improved and he looks poised maneuvering the pocket of late. If his decision making follows its current flight path, the Vikings will be in great shape come playoff time. Some might not view Teddy as a high-ceiling NFL quarterback, but I believe he can win playoff games (plural) in Minnesota.