NFC North free agency needs: Hakeem Nicks to Detroit Lions?

Published: Feb 27, 2014 at 02:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Elliot_Harrison_1400x1000
Elliot Harrison

NFL.com Analyst

Not every need can be met via the draft. So what's a team to do? Thankfully, the free agency period will be here soon. To help get you ready for the opening of the NFL's annual talent marketplace on March 11, Elliot Harrison is taking a division-by-division look at all 32 squads' biggest priorities, starting with the NFC North.

As always, be sure to hit him up with your thoughts @HarrisonNFL.

Chicago Bears

Top priority in free agency: Safety.

Plain and simple, the Bears can't win games in 2014 if they get the same kind of safety play as they did in 2013. Chicago finished 30th overall in team defense (when's the last time *that *happened?), giving up a whopping 29.9 points per game, and ranked 25th when it came to third-down stops. Yes, the run defense was a huge part of that equation, but it should be noted that two key areas -- interior line and linebacker corps -- were hit hard by injuries. Major Wright and Chris Conte, meanwhile, flat-out struggled. Wright will be entering his fifth year in the NFL, and Conte will be entering his fourth, meaning these two are what they are at this point. Add the fact that Wright and backup Craig Steltz are headed for free agency, and it's clear that this position must be addressed. Jairus Byrd likely will be out there, but he'll also cost too much for the Bears, unless they cut some pricey veterans. T.J. Ward, who could be on his way out of Cleveland, might be a possibility. Re-signing Charles Tillman obviously would affect the secondary greatly, as well. One additional note: It's great that Shea McClellin could potentially play at linebacker after spending two seasons on the defensive line, but a position move by a third-year player doesn't always equal success.

Other areas of interest: Defensive tackle, defensive end, outside linebacker.

Detroit Lions

Top priority in free agency: Wide receiver.

If the Lions are taking a cornerback in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, as some analysts have been speculating, then they absolutely must address the wide receiver position through other means, either via later rounds or -- if they want some proven talent -- free agency. Detroit, which led the NFL in dropped balls last season, recently cut Nate Burleson, the most reliable wideout on the roster after Calvin Johnson. Megatron will have mega trouble as he gets older if the team cannot scrounge up a complementary receiving option. Kris Durham is probably not the WR2 ... just a guess. Ryan Broyles, meanwhile, has not given Detroit much of a boost in his short career. Anquan Boldin, who helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in 2012 when new Lions coach Jim Caldwell was the offensive coordinator in Baltimore, might have been a possible answer, but when last we checked, Boldin was staying with San Francisco. Although the salary cap always represents a fluid situation, the Lions are currently expected to have less than $10 million in space, making a guy like Hakeem Nicks or James Jones a plausible signing -- but not Eric Decker.

Other areas of interest: Cornerback, safety, tight end.

Green Bay Packers

Top priority in free agency: Defensive line.

The Packers' biggest need might not be sexy, but at least it's not running back anymore. (Which reminds me: Can Eddie Lacy play the nose, too?) General manager Ted Thompson has tended not to lean on free agency the way others in the league do, but with just four defensive linemen (Datone Jones, Josh Boyd, Mike Daniels and Jerel Worthy) currently under contract for 2014 -- none of whom have played more than two seasons -- this position group cannot be ignored. Pending free agent B.J. Raji could come back, especially after he finds the market is not what he expected it to be. He did not play well last season. In fact, Daniels was the Packers' best player up front. Green Bay should have around $30 million to play with, and while that doesn't all have to be allocated to free agency, picking up a nose tackle and a defensive end would make sense.

Other areas of interest: Tight end, safety.

Minnesota Vikings

Top priority in free agency: Linebacker.

Beyond veteran Chad Greenway, who's currently in line to fill a linebacker spot in Mike Zimmer's 4-3 defense in 2014? Michael Mauti? Gerald Hodges? OK, so this position might not seem like the Vikings' biggest problem to their fans, but it is probably tops among those needs that can actually be met in free agency. As for Minnesota's most pressing issue? Well, when it comes to finding a quarterback, better not to turn to the market, unless one likes the idea of Michael Vick or Josh McCown as "the franchise." Of course, we should point out that Christian Ponder is still out there (we kid, we kid). Back to linebacker: Maybe a guy like Audie Cole can step in and play in the middle all year, but right now, Minnesota is lacking in true playmakers at the position. Finding guys to fit Zimmer's system is the ticket here. Making an overture to Donald Butler would've been a bold stroke, but he's staying in San Diego. Or the Vikings could take a swing at Brandon Spikes, who is not expected to be re-signed by the Patriots. He's just 26 and still has upside. Zimmer has done more with less.

Other areas of interest: Quarterback, defensive end, offensive guard.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 25 NFL free agents in 2022: Prospective class loaded with pass catchers and defensive backs

Which players are poised to cash in on the 2021 NFL season? Gregg Rosenthal provides an early look at the top 25 free agents in 2022, and the class is absolutely loaded with talented pass catchers and defensive backs.
news

AFC West roster reset: Chiefs, Chargers focus on protecting star QBs

Jelani Scott assesses where each AFC West team stands heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Will Kyle Fuller provide the boost the Broncos' secondary needs? How will the Chargers cope with Hunter Henry's departure? 
news

2021 Graybeards: A team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older

Who's ready for an offseason tradition like no other?! Dan Hanzus unveils the 2021 Graybeards: a team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Biggest moves/non-moves

NFL free agency is off and running, with a flurry of activity to open up the new league year. So far, which teams have made the biggest moves -- and non-moves? Marc Sessler provides his unique analysis.
news

2021 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling that is NFL free agency is upon us. So ... who's going where? Here is a constantly updated, team-by-team rundown of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.
news

2021 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.
news

2021 NFL free agency guide: Which teams will be spenders? Which players could be traded?

With the NFL's salary cap dropping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free agency feels more unpredictable than ever before. Not to fret! Gregg Rosenthal provides a big-picture guide explaining which teams could be spenders, which players might be traded and much, much more.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Notable departures for all 32 teams

With the 2021 NFL free agency period upon us, here's a team-by-team breakdown of notable NFL free agents and players who have been released or signed/traded elsewhere.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Players who could get more money than you think

With free agency right around the corner, the marketplace is as unsettled as any in recent memory. Tom Pelissero spotlights a dozen players who could get more money than you think.
news

2021 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

Could Aaron Jones leave the Lambeau snow for South Beach? Might Ryan Fitzpatrick join Bill Belichick in New England? Marc Sessler matches one free agent with each AFC team.
news

2021 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each NFC team

Could Allen Robinson end up in Washington? How about Gerald McCoy reuniting with the Buccaneers? Nick Shook matches one free agent with each NFC team.
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021: The original list

Here is the original Top 101 Free Agents of 2021 rankings as compiled by Gregg Rosenthal before players began to be signed, tagged and/or released.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW