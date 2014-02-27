NFC North free agency needs: Hakeem Nicks to Detroit Lions?

Plain and simple, the Bears can't win games in 2014 if they get the same kind of safety play as they did in 2013. Chicago finished 30th overall in team defense (when's the last time *that *happened?), giving up a whopping 29.9 points per game, and ranked 25th when it came to third-down stops. Yes, the run defense was a huge part of that equation, but it should be noted that two key areas -- interior line and linebacker corps -- were hit hard by injuries. Major Wright and Chris Conte, meanwhile, flat-out struggled. Wright will be entering his fifth year in the NFL, and Conte will be entering his fourth, meaning these two are what they are at this point. Add the fact that Wright and backup Craig Steltz are headed for free agency, and it's clear that this position must be addressed. Jairus Byrd likely will be out there, but he'll also cost too much for the Bears, unless they cut some pricey veterans. T.J. Ward, who could be on his way out of Cleveland, might be a possibility. Re-signing Charles Tillman obviously would affect the secondary greatly, as well. One additional note: It's great that Shea McClellin could potentially play at linebacker after spending two seasons on the defensive line, but a position move by a third-year player doesn't always equal success.