NFC North franchise quarterbacks: Each team's greatest passer

Rodgers might very well overtake Favre by the time his career is over, but for right now, No. 4 remains the Packers' best QB1 of the common era. Favre currently has more MVPs, first-team All-Pros, Packers starts and Pro Bowl selections than Rodgers -- and he owns a higher regular-season winning percentage. Favre was the epitome of durability, starting 275 consecutive games (including playoffs) for the Pack and posting only one losing record in 16 seasons. And while Rodgers has set the NFL world on fire with multiple successful Hail Mary attempts, Favre finished his Packers career with nearly twice as many game-winning drives (37 to 20) as Rodgers. Look, nearly every fan base would happily claim either of these guys as their best franchise QB of all time (I know Bears fans would), and Rodgers has the potential to finish his NFL career as a top-five QB of all time. But that's looking into the future. Based on the totality of their Packer achievements to this point, Favre's epic level of excellence over such an extended period of time wins out.