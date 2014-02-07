NFC North Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

Stanley Jean-Baptiste, CB, Nebraska

April 21:Big CB met with Lions

Jean-Baptiste (6-foot-3, 218 pounds) is intriguing to a lot of teams because of his size. He didn't run all that well at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.61 in the 40), though he did have an eye-popping 41.5-inch vertical jump. He improved his 40 at Nebraska's pro day, turning in times of 4.45 and 4.48 seconds. Despite his size, he's not all that physical, and while there has been some talk of him potentially being a safety, his lack of physicality would be an issue there. And while he ran better at his pro day, his speed (or lack thereof) remains a concern. Jean-Baptiste, who turned 24 earlier this month, was a wide receiver in high school and in prep school, and signed with Nebraska out of junior college (he did not play football there) as a receiver; he has played just a bit more than two years of cornerback. Detroit needs corners and could go with Jean-Baptiste with its second-round pick (45th overall); he might be a bit of a reach that early, though. The Lions pick 12th in the third round (76th overall), but he could be gone by then.