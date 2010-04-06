NFC North draft grades: Plenty of picks, poor production for Bears

Analysis: The Vikings have quietly assembled a roster that is as talented as any in the league. The Vikings have put together their Pro Bowl-laden lineup by repeatedly plucking impact players in the draft's early rounds. Adrian Peterson, Sidney Rice and Percy Harvin have emerged as some of the best players at their respective positions, and the Vikings wisely selected them by adhering to the "take the best player available" premise that is frequently uttered by scouts. Though the team had more pressing needs at those selections, the team's brass opted to take the top talent on the board regardless of position. In doing so, the Vikings fortified positions of strength and upgraded their overall talent base. Given the team's ability to routinely come up with impact players in the draft's early stages while avoiding big mistakes, the Vikings deserve high praise for their outstanding success on draft day.