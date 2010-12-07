NFC-leading Falcons confront Panthers

The storyline
This looks like a relative gimme for the Falcons as they continue their quest for the top seed in the NFC. But alas, in the NFL of 2010, anything is possible.
Why you should watch
Matt Ryan needs to continue making plays on the road as well as at home. The Panthers are quietly resurrecting their rushing attack. This could be a very big day for Roddy White.
Did you know?
The Falcons have won six games in a row. ... White leads the NFL with 91 receptions. ... Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson has a sack in three consecutive games. ... Carolina's Steve Smith has 26 catches in his last four games against Atlanta.