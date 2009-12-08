NFC favorites are clear, but conference playoff picture is unsettled

Washington can begin bringing in new furniture for the next coach. Tampa Bay can start praying that Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is still on the board when it makes its first pick in the draft. St. Louis needs to figure out how in the world it will manage its salary cap with the possibility that it could be drafting in the top two for the third straight year. Detroit has gotten so used to being out of things by now that the fan focus is already well onto the Red Wings.