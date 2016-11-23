NFC executive: LSU's Jamal Adams is my favorite player

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. In this space each week, they will share some of what NFL folks are discussing in their circles.

The scoop: "Jamal Adams is my favorite player in the country. He is all over the field and everyone at LSU raves about his character." -- NFC executive on the LSU safety

The skinny: I'm a huge fan of Adams' skill set, versatility and toughness. He's always around the ball and there's no "pause" in his play. He sees it and cuts it loose without hesitation. Great football player. -- Daniel Jeremiah

* * *

The scoop: "It wasn't even fair the way he did those corners in that conference. Like a man among boys. Should see just how real he is at the Senior Bowl." -- AFC North scout on Western Michigan WR Corey Davis

The skinny: Now, the Reese's Senior Bowl has yet to announce Davis among the prospects that have been added to its roster, but he was on its preseason watch list and has enjoyed an outstanding 2016 campaign. Davis is the most prolific receiver in MAC history, and if you think his output is simply due to scheme or a lower level of competition, that would be incorrect. For one, there has been decent talent coming out of this conference for a while now. However, the primary point is that Davis has size (6-foot-3, 213 pounds per school measurements), speed and ability. He has sharpened his route running and is an absolute juggernaut in the red zone with 49 receiving touchdowns over his four years as a starter. He has the physical traits and competitiveness that could warrant a look inside the top 40 picks. -- Lance Zierlein

* * *

The scoop: "You are getting a guy who will be great for your locker room and will get the rest of the offensive line on board. I think he could have the same fast impact on a team's running game that Zack Martin had in Dallas. Safe draft pick to me." -- NFC West scout on Ohio State C Pat Elflein

The skinny: While Martin moved from tackle to guard upon entering the NFL, Elflein moved from guard to center before the season. However, Elflein has plenty of starting experience at guard and could be considered at either spot by NFL teams. Elflein has good technique and excellent strength at the point of attack. During a recent conference call for the Joe Moore Award, which honors the top offensive line unit, Elflein's name came up and he was heralded as the best offensive linemen that many on the call had seen on tape all season. He has a chance to be a first-round pick. -- Lance Zierlein

