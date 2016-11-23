NFC executive: LSU's Jamal Adams is my favorite player

The skinny: Now, the Reese's Senior Bowl has yet to announce Davis among the prospects that have been added to its roster, but he was on its preseason watch list and has enjoyed an outstanding 2016 campaign. Davis is the most prolific receiver in MAC history, and if you think his output is simply due to scheme or a lower level of competition, that would be incorrect. For one, there has been decent talent coming out of this conference for a while now. However, the primary point is that Davis has size (6-foot-3, 213 pounds per school measurements), speed and ability. He has sharpened his route running and is an absolute juggernaut in the red zone with 49 receiving touchdowns over his four years as a starter. He has the physical traits and competitiveness that could warrant a look inside the top 40 picks. -- Lance Zierlein