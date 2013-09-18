NFC East woes, Kansas City Chiefs' hot start and more mailbag

The Washington Redskins are probably the biggest surprise here -- they are worse than I thought. Certainly, Robert Griffin III has not looked right yet, but while we all focused on his knee injury this offseason, we apparently forgot just how bad that defense is. Chip Kelly's Philadelphia Eagles offense is breathtaking, but his defense is just as likely to knock the wind out of their season. Those are two of the worst three defenses in the entire league. New York and the Dallas Cowboys have pitiful running games -- ranked 32nd and 26th, respectively -- and the Giants have the added dimension of having the worst turnover differential in the league. These are not balanced, well-rounded teams. They are not on the same level, for instance, as the Seattle Seahawks or San Francisco 49ers.