NFC East: Watkins to Eagles' rescue; 'Skins generate 12 picks

The Redskins had eight draft picks heading into the draft. By trading down, they ultimately generated 12 picks. They traded down from No. 10 with Jacksonville and at No. 16 took Ryan Kerrigan -- kind of a defensive end/outside linebacker. He played with his hand down at Purdue, so it will be interesting to see if he can stand up and be athletic enough to drop because he's going to play opposite Brian Orakpo. But his versatility will help him.