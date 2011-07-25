NFC East: Watkins to Eagles' rescue; 'Skins generate 12 picks

Charles Davis and I shared duties on "NFL Draft Review" on NFL Network, so I wanted to make sure I gave you my thoughts on the rest of the teams I didn't cover on the show.
-- Mayock on
[Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) top pick
[Danny Watkins](/player/dannywatkins/2495360/profile)
Like Andy Reid and general manager Howie Roseman like to do, they generated 11 picks. I love first-round pick Danny Watkins for two reasons: He can play guard or tackle -- if the Eagles want to kick him to right tackle, he probably can beat out Winston Justice. But their right guards -- Reggie Wells and Nick Cole -- are both potential free agents. But what I really like about the kid is his temperament. The Eagles need a nasty guy up front, and Watkins is a nasty guy.
I have to say the same thing about Philly's second-round pick, safety Jaiquawn Jarrett out of Temple -- I love his temperament. He's a very good tackler and will compliment 2010 second-round pick Nate Allen back there. So you'll have Allen at free safety, Jarrett at strong safety -- both of them exciting young safeties picked in the second round of the last two drafts.
Lastly, the pressure is on to find a cornerback to play opposite Asante Samuel. The Eagles have a lot of what I consider diminutive corners, and they'll be looking at last year's fourth-round pick, Trevard Lindley, and sixth-year pro Dimitri Patterson. The guy they drafted in the third round, Curtis Marsh from Utah State, is a little bit of a developmental corner, but he's bigger and a little more physical. Depending on how quickly he develops, he could be an interesting player.
The Redskins had eight draft picks heading into the draft. By trading down, they ultimately generated 12 picks. They traded down from No. 10 with Jacksonville and at No. 16 took Ryan Kerrigan -- kind of a defensive end/outside linebacker. He played with his hand down at Purdue, so it will be interesting to see if he can stand up and be athletic enough to drop because he's going to play opposite Brian Orakpo. But his versatility will help him.
Interestingly, the Redskins drafted three wide receivers -- an area where they need an infusion of youth and talent: Miami's Leonard Hankerson in the third round, Nebraska's Niles Paul in the fifth and Aldrick Robinson from SMU in the sixth. I like Hankerson and Paul as bigger receivers and Robinson as a quick guy who gets in and out of his breaks well and can help Washington in the return game.