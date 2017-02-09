NFC East rookie grades: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott led Dallas

The Giants' return to prominence was fueled by a defense that invested heavily in upgraded personnel in the offseason. In addition to bringing in some marquee names via free agency, the team also plucked a long, rangy corner in Eli Apple to fortify the secondary. The rookie contributed 51 tackles, one forced fumble and an interception in 14 games. Most importantly, Apple showed team officials he could be a solid long-term playmaker at the position. Andrew Adams joined Apple in the secondary and responded well to being pressed into duty after entering the league as an undrafted free agent. On offense, the Giants got solid contributions from Sterling Shepard and Paul Perkins. Shepard, in particular, looked like a natural WR2 on the way to scoring eight touchdowns on 65 receptions. He should team with Odell Beckham Jr. to give the Giants a solid 1-2 punch in the passing game for seasons to come. GRADE: B+