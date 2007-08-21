NFC East review

The Eagles expect to have their team leader, Donovan McNabb, back from an injured knee in time for the start of training camp, and that's positive news in terms of his stock in the world of fantasy football. While he has been prone to injuries in recent seasons, McNabb's potential to produce monster numbers will make it difficult for owners to overlook him in the third or fourth rounds. A.J. Feeley will take over the second spot on the depth chart after the loss of free agent Jeff Garcia (Buccaneers), while rookie Kevin Kolb will sit in the third position next season.